Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

4/27/2021 – Anixa Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

4/23/2021 – Anixa Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

4/19/2021 – Anixa Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

4/19/2021 – Anixa Biosciences is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Anixa Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

4/12/2021 – Anixa Biosciences is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Anixa Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $74,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $137,150 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

