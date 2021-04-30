Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bankinter (BKIMF)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS: BKIMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2021 – Bankinter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2021 – Bankinter had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2021 – Bankinter had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/23/2021 – Bankinter had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2021 – Bankinter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472. Bankinter, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

