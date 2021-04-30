Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/13/2021 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $50.67. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. 16,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 279,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,957,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

