Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):
- 4/20/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 4/14/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,154 ($67.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,501.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,016.20. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.16 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42.
In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).
