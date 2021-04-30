Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):

4/20/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/14/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,154 ($67.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,501.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,016.20. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.16 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

