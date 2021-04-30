Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vail Resorts (MTN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN):

4/29/2021 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products. This along with focus on digital marketing and media advertising bode well. Going forward, the company expects the season pass program to be a key growth driver as it relates to the growing number of people associated with the program. Meanwhile, the company continues to reinvest in its resorts to boost customer traffic. Also, it is focussing on technological enhancements to support its data driven approach, guest experience and corporate infrastructure. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

4/29/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $292.00 to $308.00.

4/26/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $292.00 to $308.00.

4/23/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $246.00 to $292.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $246.00 to $292.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $246.00 to $292.00.

MTN stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.70. 2,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Vail Resorts Inc alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.