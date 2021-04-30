Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Volkswagen (VWAGY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS: VWAGY):

4/28/2021 – Volkswagen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

4/27/2021 – Volkswagen had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/22/2021 – Volkswagen was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/20/2021 – Volkswagen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/29/2021 – Volkswagen was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2021 – Volkswagen was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2021 – Volkswagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/18/2021 – Volkswagen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/18/2021 – Volkswagen had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2021 – Volkswagen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/17/2021 – Volkswagen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2021 – Volkswagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/3/2021 – Volkswagen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

3/3/2021 – Volkswagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/2/2021 – Volkswagen was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 493,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Volkswagen AG will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

