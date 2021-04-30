Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2021 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/22/2021 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

4/13/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Johnson Controls International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 426,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,463. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Johnson Controls International plc alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.