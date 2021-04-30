Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alarm.com (ALRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM):

4/28/2021 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $107.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/16/2021 – Alarm.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

4/13/2021 – Alarm.com was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Alarm.com is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Alarm.com was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Alarm.com is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Alarm.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

3/4/2021 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Alarm.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $92.39 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,278 shares of company stock worth $3,230,676 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Alarm.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

