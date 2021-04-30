Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM):

4/28/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Dismal revenues in the company’s Carbohydrate Solutions unit have been a drag for the company. Sales in this segment fell 16.1% during the fourth quarter of 2020. Nevertheless, strong results across the Nutrition as well as the Ag Services and Oilseeds units drove the company’s top line performance in the said quarter. Management stated that strong demand conditions for grains and oilseeds are likely to keep fueling the Ag Services and Oilseeds segment. Moreover, the Nutrition unit is likely to keep gaining from prudent product innovations and positive consumer growth trends. These apart, the company is on track with strategic growth initiatives as part of the Readiness program, which focuses on accelerating and enhancing competitiveness.”

4/21/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 3,164,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland Company alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.