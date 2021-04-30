Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. 212,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

