Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. 212,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

