Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 212,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,885. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

