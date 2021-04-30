Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. 212,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

