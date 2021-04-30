Record (LON:REC) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.00

Record plc (LON:REC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 305123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.10 million and a P/E ratio of 28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

