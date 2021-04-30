Recro Pharma (REPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Recro Pharma has set its Q1 2021

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REPH traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,693. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

