Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in April

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 1,017,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 209.2 days.
RCRRF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.23. Recruit has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.70.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Recruit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
