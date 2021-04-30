Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in April

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 1,017,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 209.2 days.

RCRRF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.23. Recruit has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Recruit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

