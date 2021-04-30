RED Hits Market Cap of $852,522.67 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $852,522.67 and approximately $35,511.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002601 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

