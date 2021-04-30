Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 629 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,856. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

