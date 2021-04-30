Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RRR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

