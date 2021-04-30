ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $238.62 million and $1.62 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,218.17 or 1.00146078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $746.87 or 0.01284760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.83 or 0.00557049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.00358581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00184363 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003937 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

