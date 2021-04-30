Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of RWT opened at $10.84 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

