Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.
Shares of RWT opened at $10.84 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
