Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.65

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 7957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

