Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

NYSE RS opened at $163.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $164.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

