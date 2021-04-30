Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.88 ($26.04).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective on Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

LON REL opened at GBX 1,870.50 ($24.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,848.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,786.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

