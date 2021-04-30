Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RLXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Relx has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.