Ren (REN) Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Ren has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $180.24 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041671 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

