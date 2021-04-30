Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray Sells 5,000 Shares

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Renasant stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,254. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.