Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.