ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 42.5% in April

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 936,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,279. The stock has a market cap of $670.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

