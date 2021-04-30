ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.04 million.ReneSola also updated its Q1 guidance to above $0.00 EPS.

NYSE:SOL opened at $9.64 on Friday. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $670.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get ReneSola alerts:

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.