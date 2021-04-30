Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

