Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 over the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

