Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MeiraGTx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $15.00 on Friday. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $663.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

