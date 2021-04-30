Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $92,128.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.