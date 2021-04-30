Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $71.19 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

