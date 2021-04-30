Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Savings Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

