Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hubbell Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Investment analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.40. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

HUBB opened at $195.92 on Friday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

