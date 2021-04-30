Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of YUM opened at $118.91 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

