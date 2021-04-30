Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (AIR, AIXA, AZN, BARC, BAS, BNP, DWS, ENI, FGP, FIE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 30th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €109.00 ($128.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €41.30 ($48.59) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £159.70 ($208.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £162.85 ($212.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €161.00 ($189.41) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.80 ($5.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a £104 ($135.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €237.00 ($278.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €151.00 ($177.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €131.00 ($154.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €123.00 ($144.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

