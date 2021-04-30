Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL):

4/29/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

4/15/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

4/9/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Carnival have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its cruise operations have been halted due to the pandemic. It is also likely to result in delay in ship deliveries. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company is unable to predict the entire fleet’s return to normal operations. It anticipates average monthly cash burn in first-quarter fiscal 2021 to be nearly $600 million. The company stated that cumulative advanced bookings for second half of 2021 are within the historical range. Moreover, bookings for first half of 2022 are ahead of 2019. Also, it remains optimistic on its innovations featuring PlayOcean and OceanView. Addition of new ship, to its global fleet of Princess Cruises to drive growth.”

4/1/2021 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/22/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/16/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $14.00 to $16.00.

3/15/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $14.00 to $16.00.

3/8/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/2/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 82.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

