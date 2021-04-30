Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for E.On (EOAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of E.On (FRA: EOAN) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.40 ($12.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.90 ($11.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.90 ($15.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.90 ($15.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.04 ($11.81) on Friday. E.On Se has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.14.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

