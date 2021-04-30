Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

AAN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

