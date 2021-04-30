Research Analysts Set Expectations for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRI. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

