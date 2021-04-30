Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.