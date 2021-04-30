Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 30th (BARC, BMY, CARR, CER, FA, IQE, JTC, ROR, SENX, SPT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 30th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.