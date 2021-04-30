Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) recently:
- 4/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of IAG traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 202.80 ($2.65). The stock had a trading volume of 19,538,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,232,164. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.15.
In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).
