Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

4/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IAG traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 202.80 ($2.65). The stock had a trading volume of 19,538,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,232,164. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.15.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

