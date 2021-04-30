Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SuRo Capital (SSSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – SuRo Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – SuRo Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SuRo Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – SuRo Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $17.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – SuRo Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2021 – SuRo Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SSSS opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.23. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.86%.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $977,530.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,103,208.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $154,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 90.9% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

