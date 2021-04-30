Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $343.00 to $403.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $331.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $370.85. 1,196,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $641,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

