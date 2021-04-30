Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/19/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $343.00 to $403.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $331.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $370.85. 1,196,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $641,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
