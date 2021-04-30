Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/12/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/11/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $60.00.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $53.00.

3/2/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 800,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.