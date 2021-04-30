Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Moody’s (MCO)

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $337.00 to $357.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $322.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $348.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $301.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $348.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $301.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $296.00 to $322.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Moody’s was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $337.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $329.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

