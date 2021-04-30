Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):

4/19/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Shake Shack had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/25/2021 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/18/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $99.00 to $105.00.

3/17/2021 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/10/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $112.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -167.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,548 shares of company stock worth $25,294,671. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

